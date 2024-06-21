The Ondo State Government has outlined the steps it intends to take regarding Thursday’s court judgement nullifying the creation of the 33 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the state.

The state government reacted to the judgement in a statement by its Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Kayode Ajulo, in Akure, the state capital, on Friday.

The Ondo State Government created the LCDAs during the late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s administration, during which the current governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, served as the deputy governor.

However, a judge of the state High Court, A.O Adebusuoye, nullified them in his judgement on Thursday, describing them as inchoate and unlawfully created.

The court held that it was illegal for a governor to sign a law outside the state.

The court added that the Local Government Creation Law 2023, signed by the late Mr Akeredolu in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, outside the state, was unconstitutional, illegal, null and void.

Mr Akeredolu, who was down with cancer, assented to the bill on 9 September 2023, creating 33 LCDAs from the 18 constitutionally-recognised Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the state.

Steps to take

However, the Ondo State Government said on Friday that it had taken cognisance of the state High Court’s judgement and requested a certified true copy.

After studying the judgement, Mr Ajulo said he would form a legal opinion and present it to the state government.

“Subsequently, all necessary measures, in accordance with our laws, will be taken to safeguard the interests of our citizens, foster peaceful coexistence, and uphold the rule of law.

“The Attorney General remains steadfast in his commitment to prioritising the well-being and welfare of our citizens, working tirelessly to ensure that justice and the law are served,” the statement said.

(NAN)

