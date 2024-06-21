The Ondo State High Court in Akure, the state capital, on Thursday nullified the 33 Local Government Development Areas (LCDAs) created by the administration of the late Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

The judge, A.O Adebusuoye, described the LCDAs in his judgement as inchoate and unlawfully created.

The court held that it was illegal for a governor to sign a law outside the state.

The court added that the Local Government Creation Law 2023, signed by the late Mr Akeredolu in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, outside the state, was unconstitutional, illegal, null and void

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that Mr Akeredolu, who was down with cancer, assented to the bill on 9 September 2023, creating 33 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) from the 18 constitutionally-recognised 18 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the state.

The bill for the creation of the LCDAs was presented to the late governor by the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Oladiji Olamide, during a ceremony at the governor’s residence in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Background

Mr Akeredolu was on medical leave when he signed the controversial bill in September last year.

He went on his first medical leave to treat an undisclosed ailment in June 2023 and returned in September.

When he returned, the governor’s health was still being managed in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State, where he intended to continue governing Ondo State, a situation that drew public outrage.

The governor did not transfer power to his then-deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Mr Akeredolu’s critics accused him of holding on to power even when he was clearly incapacitated. It was during this time that he signed the controversial LCDA bill.

In December, he commenced another medical leave that was said to be a follow-up to his initial medical treatment. This time, he wrote the state assembly, formally transferring power to the Deputy Governor in acting capacity.

Controversial bill

The LCDAs creation bill was enmeshed in controversy when the governor signed it in September last year.

Some communities in the state had protested over the delineation of the 33 LCDAs, which were created out of the state’s existing 18 local government areas.

For example, the minority Ijaw ethnic group in Ese-Odo Local Government Area issued a 21-day ultimatum to the state government to reverse the ceding of their land to Irele and Ilaje local government areas in the new LCDAs.

A community in Akure South LGA, Isikan, also protested that the area was not given an LCDA. The various groups had expressed dissatisfaction at the public hearing on the bill for the creation of LCDAs held at the state House of Assembly in August. Leaders of the aggrieved communities had seen the governor’s return as an opportunity to reconsider their petitions, but the governor had immediately signed the new LCDAs into law from Ibadan.

(NAN)

