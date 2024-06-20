The Edo State Government on Wednesday condemned the rape and gruesome murder of Glory Adekolure, a fresh graduate of the University of Benin (UNIBEN).

The victim was reportedly raped and killed at Iyowa Community, Benin City, on 13 June.

A source said that Glory, 22, was on her way home after processing her clearance forms when she was tortured and raped to death by yet-to-be-identified persons.

Her corpse was later dropped close to her mother’s house.

The Commissioner for Communications and Orientation in Edo State, Chris Nehikhare, in a statement in Benin, expressed shock and sadness over the incident.

“Governor Godwin Obaseki has ordered the Commissioner of Police, Funso Adegboye, to fish out the perpetrators of the evil act within the next seven days,” Mr Nehikhare said.

The police spokesperson in Edo State, Chidi Nwabuzor, told PREMIUM TIMES, Thursday, that the incident was being investigated.

“There have been no arrests so far,” said Mr Nwabuzor, a superintendent of police.

(NAN)

