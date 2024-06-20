Some suspected hoodlums have unleashed mayhem on Jaen Makera quarters in the Kano metropolis, killing one person and injuring two police officers.

The outgoing Commissioner of Police, Usaini Gumel, disclosed this in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Kano.

He said that the suspects killed Muktar Garba, also known as Babalia, during the incident.

Mr Gumel said Mr Garba died while receiving treatment at the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, Kano, adding that his corpse has been released to his relatives for burial.

The police boss said that the hoodlums, who were carrying dangerous weapons, despite the presence of police officers in the area, started attacking innocent people.

He said more reinforcement from the police tactical team and nearby divisions was deployed to the area, and peace was restored as the hoodlums fled.

The commissioner said efforts are being intensified to identify and arrest the perpetrators.

He said some other groups of hoodlums on Wednesday engaged in street fights, using dangerous weapons at Yan Dillalai and Jaen Makera, but were dispersed by the police.

Mr Gumel said the two policemen, Wasilu Umar and Abdulmalik Yusif, who were injured during the incident, were treated and discharged from the hospital.

He said that a suspect, Umar Shuaibu, was arrested for attacking Mr Yusif, while a vehicle attached to Filin Hockey was destroyed.

The commissioner said the command is working to address the underlying causes of violence and promote lasting peace and well-being for all individuals affected.

He said normalcy has returned to the area as police personnel monitor the situation.

(NAN)

