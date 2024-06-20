Abba Limawa, 52, a Nigerian pilgrim from Dutse Local Government Area of Jigawa State, has returned 10,500 Russian rubles, 800 dollars and 690 Saudi Riyals, he found, to the authority in Makkah.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Limawa handed over the different currencies to the Executive Chairman, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Jalal Arabi, during the post-Afarat conference, held on Wednesday in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.
The pilgrim explained that he found the money inside a waist bag while on his way to pray at the Masjid Haram (Mosque).
” Initially, I wanted to ignore the waist bag and move to the Mosque, but on second thought, I said it might belong to a Nigerian, especially some of our old women.
|
“So, I decided to pick it, and I proceeded to the mosque. When I returned to my accommodation, I opened the bag and discovered that there was no Nigerian currency or sign that it belonged to a Nigerian.
” Immediately, I approached one of the officials of the Jigawa State Pilgrims Welfare Boards, narrated the story and presented the money to him.
” From there, he commended me for showing exemplary character and honesty and told me that he would hand over the money to the NAHCON to ensure that the owner gets their money,” he said.
Responding, Mr Arabi commended Mr Limawa for being honest and projecting the image of Nigeria positively in the international arena.
Earlier, in his presentation on the outcome of the just concluded Hajj ritual, the NAHCON boss explained that the aim of the post-Afarat conference was to review what had transpired.
“This will give us a sincere post-mortem of what we did at the battlefield and improve on the success recorded.”
Mr Arabi disclosed that the Saudi government had released the timetable and timeline for the 2025 Hajj operation on Tuesday.
” Perhaps by Thursday, we will know what they allocate (Hajj slots allocation) to each nation of the world and how the visas will commence.
” But interestingly, for the first time, they (Saudi authority) have opened the e-portal as of Tuesday.”
He, therefore, called on the States Pilgrim’s Welfare Boards, Tour Operators and all other stakeholders to take note of the development.
Also, the Head of Aviation of NAHCON, Goni Sanda, said three flights carrying pilgrims from Kebbi, Nasarawa and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) will take off to Nigeria on 22 June.
(NAN)
