The leadership of the Edo chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday announced the expulsion of former deputy governor Philip Shaibu, from the party.

The PDP also expelled the National Vice Chairperson (South-South) of the party, Dan Orbih.

Both men have been accused of anti-party activities, according to the PDP.

This is contained in a statement issued in Benin by the party’s spokesperson in Edo, Ogie Vasco.

Mr Vasco said Omorgie Ihama, a former member of the House of Representatives, who represented Oredo Federal Constituency, has also been expelled for anti-party activities.

The PDP spokesperson said the decision was taken on Wednesday at a meeting attended by nine members of the PDP State Working Committee (SWC) at the party secretariat.

“The SWC has extensively deliberated on the issue and resolved to expel, with immediate effect, Chief Dan Orbih, National Vice Chairman South South.

“It also decided to expel Phillip Shaibu and upheld the expulsion of Ogbeide-Ihama from Ward 2, Oredo Local Government Area,” he said.

Reacting, Mr Orbih told reporters that the SWC had no powers to suspend a member of the National Working Committee or expel anybody without following the provision of the party’s constitution.

“When a group of persons sits down to make pronouncements that are unconstitutional, it only shows that they are ignorant of the constitution of the party.

“That is all I have to say about that and nothing more,” Mr Orbih told reporters.

The former deputy governor, Mr Shaibu, was impeached about two months ago by the Edo House of Assembly which accused him of perjury, even though the main reason for the removal was to prevent him from continuing with his governorship ambition which Governor Godwin Obaseki was against.

Mr Shaibu recently declared support for Monday Okpebholo, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, in the 21 September governorship election in the state.

(NAN)

