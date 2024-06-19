The Managing Director and CEO of Transcorp Hotels Plc, Dupe Olusola, has been appointed to Save the Children UK’s Africa Advisory Board.

Ms Olusola, according to a statement from Transcorp, will provide strategic guidance and support to Save the Children UK, helping to shape initiatives that drive positive outcomes for children as a member of the Africa Advisory Board.

The statement reads in part: “She brings to the philanthropy a wealth of experience in leadership, strategic development, and community engagement.

“Under her visionary leadership, Transcorp Hotels Plc has achieved impressive milestones and contributed significantly to its parent company Transcorp Group’s purpose of improving lives and transforming Africa.”

It added that Ms Olusola’s “commitment to excellence and passion for transformative change” aligns with Save the Children’s core values and objectives.

Save the Children is the world’s leading independent organisation for children, dedicated to ensuring that every child has the opportunity to thrive.

With a presence in over 100 countries, Save the Children works to provide access to quality education, healthcare, protection from harm, and emergency response services.

More about appointee

Ms Olusola according to the statement is a multiple award-winning executive, who earlier in the year became the first female CEO of a N1 trillion worth company on the Nigerian Exchange.

She was named 2023 CEO of the year by the Seven Stars Luxury Hospitality and Lifestyle Awards, as well as the leading Nigerian publication- Leadership Newspaper.

She is also a member of the advisory board of the Africa Hospitality Investment Forum and a member of the Board of Directors of United Capital Microfinance Bank.

Ms Olusola responds

“I am honoured to join Save the Children United Kingdom’s Africa Advisory Board,” Ms Olusola said in her comments on the appointment.

“Africa’s child population will reach 1 billion by 2055, according to UNICEF, making it the largest child population among all continents. Hence, investing in our children is not just a moral imperative but a strategic one for our future.”

She noted that giving African children an equal opportunity to thrive will be a game changer for development on the continent.

“I believe that every child deserves early access to health services, education, and safe water, as well as other goods and services that can maximise a child’s opportunities as an adult and end the cycle of poverty,” she said.

“We have an important task on our hands, and I look forward to working alongside such a dedicated team to drive sustainable and impactful change for our children.”

