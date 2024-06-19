The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered an investigation into the recent killing of a police officer and a vigilante member in Rivers State.

The Force spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that two persons, including a police officer and a vigilante member, were killed on Tuesday during deadly clashes between two political factions in the south-south state.

One faction is loyal to the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, while the other is backed by his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, who is now the FCT Minister.

The clashes erupted following the expiration of the three-year tenure of officials of local government councils in the state on Monday.

The clashes began when angry youths, apparently loyal to Governor Fubara, poured into the streets on Tuesday and invaded the secretariats to force the chairpersons out of office amidst reports that the local officials had vowed to sit tight despite the state government announcing the end of their tenure and the appointment of interim administrators.

The council chairpersons, all of them loyalists of Mr Wike, claimed that their tenure had been extended by six months by a faction of lawmakers loyal to Mr Wike, a claim which has been invalidated by the ruling of two courts, including a recent one by the Court of Appeal.

Meanwhile, the police in Rivers State announced on Tuesday that they had taken over “all the 23 council Secretariats and some critical government infrastructure” in the state to prevent further breakdown of law and order.

‘Outbreak of violence’

Mr Adejobi, an assistant commissioner of police, said in the Wednesday statement that the IGP has condemned the “outbreak of violence and subsequent breakdown of law” in the council areas of the state.

The Force spokesperson expressed regret that the “unfortunate” incident resulted in the death of the two security operatives.

He identified the deceased operatives as David Mgbada, an inspector and Samuel Nwigwe, a vigilante member at Eberi-Omuma in the Omuma Council area of the state.

Investigation

Mr Adejobi said, in response to the development, the IGP has ordered the Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, Olatunji Disu, to strengthen security in the state and “thoroughly” investigate the killing of the security operatives.

The Force spokesperson said the IGP also asked the police commissioner to investigate the violence that erupted in the state on Tuesday.

“The IGP has specifically deployed operatives of the Force Intelligence Response Team to assist the Rivers State Command in apprehending the killers of the police officer and the vigilante member,” he said.

He said Mr Egbetokun has asked the Rivers police commissioner to begin increased patrols, strategic deployment of officers, and enhanced intelligence operations to prevent further violence and ensure safety of all residents.

No more attacks on security operatives

Mr Adejobi said that the IGP has warned individuals and groups attacking and killing security operatives across Nigeria to stop immediately or face prosecution.

“The IGP extends heartfelt condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues of the deceased police officer and the vigilante member noting that their dedication and sacrifice in the line of duty will not be taken for granted,’’ he stated.

