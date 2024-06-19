Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has directed the state auditor general to audit the financial records of the 23 local government councils in the state.

“The Auditor-General should immediately commence the audit of the 23 Local Government Councils in the past three years and come up with the result in the next one month,” the governor said.

Mr Fubara, a former accountant general of the state, gave the directive while inaugurating the caretaker committees for the 23 local councils in the state on Wednesday, his spokesperson, Chukwudi Nelson, said in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES.

“It is important that we will know what has happened and how our funds were being used in those 23 Local Government Areas. It is important that it will be a check for those people who are also coming,” he said.

Reappointment

Among the 23 outgone council chairpersons, Governor Fubara reappointed Anengi Barasua as the chairperson of Bonny council and Enyiada Cookey-Gam as chairperson of Opobo Nkoro.

Mr Fubara hails from Opobo Nkoro.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the two reappointed officials, apparently in solidarity with Mr Fubara, held Thanksgiving Services to celebrate the end of their tenures.

The inauguration of the new officials followed their successful screening and confirmation by the Rivers House of Assembly earlier Wednesday morning.

The seven-member committee per local council will take over from the outgone elected officials whose three-year tenure expired on Monday.

Mr Fubara had on Tuesday directed the heads of administration (civil servants) in the councils to man the councils until further directives following the expiration of the tenure of the elected officials.

The directive triggered violence clashes between Mr Fubara’s supporters and those of his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, resulting in the death of two persons, including a police officer.

To prevent further breakdown of law and order, the commissioner of police in the state on Tuesday announced the taking over of the 23 council secretariats by the police.

Apparently taking cognisance of the police directives, Mr Fubara, at the ceremony, told the new caretaker committee members that they could operate from anywhere at the moment.

“Whatever happened yesterday (Tuesday), I know, and the world knows that it is not from you people. Some persons caused it. So, let us not give them the opportunity to continue to make our state look bad in the comity of states.

“So, when you go back, if there is any situation, you should be law-abiding. I don’t want any confrontation. You can operate from anywhere for now. But the most important thing is that you have control of the local government today.

“I am not of the class to say that because something happened, you should maltreat them. No. Whatever is their entitlement, ensure that they get it,” the governor said.

Mr Fubara did not state how long the caretaker committee members would stay but said they have a short time to say before local elections.

The inauguration of the caretaker committee is a key step towards Governor Fubara’s plan to take over the political structure at the grassroots from his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, who is now the minister of FCT.

List of chairpersons

Governor Fubara’s spokesperson, Mr Nelson, gave the list of the newly inaugurated chairpersons for the 23 council areas as follows:

Madigai Dickson – Abua/Odual

Happy Benneth – Ahoada East

Daddy Green – Ahoada West

Otonye Briggs – Akuku-Toru

Reginald Ekaan – Andoni

Orolosoma Amachree – Asari – Toru

Anengi Barasua – Bonny

Anthony Soberekon – Degema

Brain Gokpa – Eleme

David Omereji – Emohua

John Nkugbo – Etche

Κεννετη Kpeden – Gokana

Darlington Orji – Darlington Orji

Marvin Yobana – Khana;

Chijioke Ihunwo – Obio/Akpor;

Princewill Ejekwe – Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni;

Evans Bipi; I.B. Ogan – Okrika;

Promise Reginald – Omuma;

Enyiada Cookey-Gam – Opobo Nkoro

Gogo Philip – Oyigbo

Ichematic Ezebunwo – Port Harcourt City

Mathew Dike – Tai.

