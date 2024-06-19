No fewer than 11 people were killed in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire’s economic capital, in torrential rains a week ago, authorities said.

“The provisional report shows 11 victims dead and identified, several others not yet identified and seven injured noted and taken into account,” said Belmonde Dogo, the minister of National Cohesion, Solidarity and the Fight against Poverty.

The provisional toll “is already heavy,” he said, adding that the government is mobilising resources to support the affected families next week.

Between Thursday and Saturday, torrential rains fell on several localities in Cote d’Ivoire, including Abidjan, where several neighborhoods were under water, over 300 people were taken to safety and 18 others were evacuated to health centers.

Cote d’Ivoire has been experiencing a long rainy season this year, with the peak in June, according to local media reports.

(Xinhua/NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

