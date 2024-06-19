Abia State Government says that there was no confirmed case of cholera in the state, though it recorded 109 cases of stooling and vomiting in six of its 17 local government areas.

Orie Agomoh, a medical doctor and director, Public Health and Disease Control in the state Ministry of Health, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Umuahia.

Ms Agomoh said that the 109 cases of stooling and vomiting suspected to be cholera outbreaks were recorded between January and June.

She noted that two earlier samples collected and tested using Rapid Diagnostic Testing (RDT) showed positive results.

However, a repeated test of the samples sent to the National Reference Laboratory in Abuja, were confirmed negative for cholera.

She said that one case each was recorded in Ohafia and Osisioma local government areas while Arochukwu, Umunneochi, Bende and Ikwuano recorded 42, 39, 17 and nine cases respectively.

“The State Ministry of Health emphasises that Abia State has not recorded any confirmed positive case of cholera within the period under review.

“Nevertheless, because of the outbreak reported in some states, the ministry has instituted response measures towards prevention and identification of any suspected case, and appropriate treatment.

“As part of the intervention, citizens are advised to continue to observe preventive measures to stay safe,” the director said.

The preventive measures she listed included ensuring access to safe drinking water, practicing sanitation, proper hand-washing and maintaining personal hygiene.

Others are handling food safely, washing fruits and vegetables properly before consumption and cooking food properly before eating.

The director warned residents to avoid roadside foods and drinking of untreated water.

She urged citizens to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to prevent the spread of cholera while promising further updates where necessary.

