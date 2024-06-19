Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has appointed caretaker committees for the 23 local government areas of Rivers State as he continues his battle with his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, for the control of the political structure in the oil-rich state.

The appointment came a day after the governor asked administrative heads to temporarily take charge of council areas from the outgoing elected officials whose tenures ended on Monday.

Many of the outgoing elected officials were elected when Mr Wike was governor and are loyal to him. They have vowed to stay on in office, saying the state House of Assembly had extended their tenure by six months.

In a letter seen by PREMIUM TIMES, Mr Fubara appointed Chijioke Ihunwo, the chairperson of the National Youth Council in the state and vocal critic of Mr Wike as the acting chairperson of Obio/Akpor LGA, where Mr Wike hails from.

The Clerk of the State Assembly, G. M. Gillis-West, has invited the nominees to appear for screening and confirmation by 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

When contacted, the Rivers State Commissioner for Information, Joseph Johnson, confirmed the latest appointments for PREMIUM TIMES.

“Yes, it is correct,” Mr Johnson said in a terse phone interview.

The latest development comes less than 12 hours after the police announced they were taking control of all the council areas following the violence that caused the death of two people, including a police officer.

More details later.

