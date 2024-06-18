There was chaos in some parts of Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, as youths took over the Port Harcourt City council secretariat, demanding former Council chairpersons in the state to vacate office after their tenure expired on Monday.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara, in a broadcast on Tuesday morning, directed heads of local government administration to take over the running of the councils until further directives.

In a video posted on X, sounds of gunshots could be heard as some angry youths moved into a council secretariat to enforce Governor Fubara’s order.

The youths accused the immediate-past governor of the state, Nyesom Wike, who is the FCT minister, of sending police operatives to attack them.

In the video, a man dressed in white, holding a flag, could be seen on a deserted road. Police operatives are also seen walking along the road.

“The tenure of local government chairpersons have elapsed and we are in the council hall, we came as citizens of Nigeria to protect the interest of the governor,” the man said as heavy gunshots could be heard in the background of the video.

“We are here for peace and tranquillity but the police are shooting at us. The commander is here,” he added, apparently referring to a police commander.

A few seconds later, some youths could be seen in the video chasing SUV and a backup Hilux vehicle, whom they claimed was Allwell Ihunda, the former chairperson of Port Harcourt City council coming to resume duty.

A police operative could be seen jumping inside as the Hilux zoomed off. A state of chaos ensued on the road as gun-wielding police operatives could be seen in action trying to disperse the youths.

In another video posted on the micro-blogging site, some youths could be seen violently pulling down Mr Wike’s statue at Obio/Akpor council secretariat.

The former chairperson of Ikwerre council, Samuel Nwanosike, in another video, accused Edison Ehie, the chief of staff to Governor Fubara of leading youths to invade council secretariats in the state.

“Rivers State Governor has brought full blown insecurity into the state. They have gone to the creeks, hired gunmen. They are shooting at council chairpersons, shooting at local government councils. They even shot at police operatives,” Mr Nwanosike, an ally of the FCT minister, said.

“They are sponsored by the governor and Mr Ehie,” he added, a claim this newspaper cannot verify.

“Ikwerre people will sit and wait for the decision of the Court of Appeal that states clearly that status quo should be maintained,” he said when asked about what was happening in the council.

Fubara vows to defend supporters against arrest

Meanwhile, Governor Fubara said he has uncovered plans to arrest his supporters. He vowed to defend them.

Mr Fubara disclosed this while briefing reporters in Port Harcourt shortly after the State Security Council meeting, his spokesperson, Chukwudi Nelson said in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES.

“Let me also say this: I’m also aware that there is a grand plan to come and arrest some of our supporters. This time around, you have to pass through me to arrest them because I don’t think there is anything that any of those people following us has done. Rather, they are standing on the side of truth.

“If it will cost us our lives to stand on the part of truth, we will do that. And I will be the one that will lead the cause,” the governor said.

“The law is the law. The law has said that there is no extension of tenure.

“The court said so, and whoever that is assuring anybody anywhere of whatever, I advise them to desist from it because peace is what we need in this state.

“I assure everyone of you that whatever it takes to make sure that we maintain peace and order, we are not going back on that,” he emphasised.

Governor Fubara told reporters that the meeting was held because of the recent threat to the peace of the state by the outgone council chairpersons.

“You are all aware that the tenure of the council chairmen ended yesterday, 17 June, 2024, and today, we have ordered the Heads of Local Government Administration to be in charge while they await further directives.

“It’s really unfortunate that we started hearing some disturbing news from some LGAs of invasion of council secretariats, and it is really unfortunate. So, we have called the Security Council Meeting so that the needful will be done,” Governor Fubara said.

“We are also aware that our enemy is also planning a lot of things. But we will not fall into that plot. We will not also allow him or them to destroy the peace that we are enjoying in the State,” he added.

The three-year tenure of elected council officials in the state expired on Monday but the council chairpersons who are loyal to the minister of FCT have refused to vacate office.

The former chairpersons are relying on the Local Government Administration Law, amended by the pro-Wike lawmakers which extended their tenure by six months and stripped Governor Fubara of power to set up caretaker committees for the councils.

But a State High Court last month set aside the law and barred Governor Fubara from implementing them. The trial court had also barred the 27 pro-Wike lawmakers from parading themselves as members of the Rivers House of Assembly.

The Court of Appeal in Port Harcourt had on Friday decided against the pro-Wike lawmakers. The appellate court declined to vacate the trial court interlocutory injunction and ordered parties (the pro-Wike lawmakers and Governor Fubara-backed three-man assembly) to maintain the “present status quo” pending the determination of the appeal.

The lingering political crisis in the state was triggered by the feud between Messrs Wike and Fubara who are battling over the control of political structure in the state.

The feud, which began last October when the pro-Wike lawmakers initiated an impeachment plot against Governor Fubara, has continued to escalate, defying mediations and has now snowballed to violence confrontations with the police on the streets of Port Harcourt.

