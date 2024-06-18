The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed the rescue of the abducted Fouani brothers and others who were kidnapped on Friday night.
Police spokesperson in the state, Benjamin Hundeyin, said the feat was achieved on Monday night by the joint effort of Lagos Marine police and the navy.
“They were rescued late last night in Orugbo Iddo. Our marine police with the support of the Nigerian Navy brought them to shore. Five of them, three Lebanese, the boat captain and his assistant.
“Thereafter, our tactical team in the area took them home on Banana Island in the early hours of today,” Mr Hundeyin said.
|
PREMIUM TIMES reports that the Fouani brothers were kidnapped around Falomo Bridge, Ikoyi, Lagos, while travelling from Apapa to Victoria Island by boat on Friday evening, 14 June.
The brothers were said to have been returning from their factory by boat when they were abducted.
Earlier on Monday, Mr Hundeyin had maintained that the police was actively managing the situation and intensifying rescue efforts.
