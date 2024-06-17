Despite reports that 15 young Nigerians who participated in the EndSARS protests in 2020 are still being detained without trial, the police said no protester is in its custody.

The police were reacting to the claim by a former senator, Shehu Sani, that some EndSARS protesters are still being held unlawfully.

Mr Sani had said during the 2024 Democracy Day Dinner in Abuja on 12 June that some protesters were still being detained.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the former Kaduna senator and human rights activist asked President Bola Tinubu to release them.

But in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, the Police Spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said Mr Sani’s claim was misleading and urged the public to disregard it.

Mr Adejobi said no protester is being unlawfully detained by the Force or any other security agency.

He stated that all individuals had been processed according to the law.

“The Nigeria Police Force categorically denies the recent allegations made by Senator Shehu Sani at the 2024 Democracy Day Dinner on June 12, 2024, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, where the former Senator falsely claimed that some young people have been detained since the 2020 EndSARS protest.

“The Nigeria Police affirm that no individual is being unlawfully detained by the Nigeria Police Force or any other security agency in Nigeria due to the EndSARS protest.

“All arrested individuals have been processed according to the law, and none remain unlawfully detained. In Lagos, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu pardoned approximately 100 suspects arrested by the Police during the protest.

“For emphasis, no one anywhere in Nigeria is under police detention or being wrongly persecuted for participating in the EndSARS protest. The issues surrounding the protest have been debated, researched, and documented, and lessons have been learnt. We have forgiven ourselves and moved on,” Mr Adejobi said.

He urged the public to disregard the former lawmaker’s claim and remain assured of the commitment of the police to upholding justice, the rule of law, and human rights.

“We encourage verifying information before making public statements to avoid harm and incitement,” the spokesperson said.

Sheu Sani’s reaction

This newspaper could not reach Mr Sani for comment as he did not respond to our calls or a text message to his mobile phone requesting his reaction.

However, in a comment posted on his X account on Monday, the former Senator insisted that there was a list of EndSARS protesters who have been in detention.

He requested the police to go after the list for an appropriate claim.

“The Police debunked my statement that some EndSARS protesters are still held in custody. I hope they have read the list of the names published,” he said.

Amnesty International’s report

It is unclear if Mr Sani was referring to the list of EndSARS detainees released months ago by Amnesty International (AI) Nigeria.

In October 2023, AI reported and released a list of the protesters said to be held in police custody.

The Director of the organisation, Isa Sanusi, said its investigation uncovered that 15 protesters arrested in 2020 were still being detained without trial.

He said a majority of them were being held in Kirikiri Medium Correctional Centre and Ikoyi Medium Security Correctional Centre in Lagos.

“Our investigation shows the Nigerian authorities’ utter disdain for human rights. Three years in detention without trial is a travesty of justice. This shows the authorities’ contempt for due process of law. The protesters must be immediately and unconditionally released,” Mr Sanusi said.

Protesters still in detention

AI listed the detainees as Daniel Joy-Igbo, Sodiq Adigun, Sunday Okoro, Olumide Fatai, Oluwole Isa, Shehu Anas, and Akiniran Oyetakin, all arrested in Lagos in 2020 and were being arbitrarily held in Kirikiri Medium Correctional Centre.

Segun Adeniyi, Onuorah Odih, Jeremiah Lucky, Gideon Ikwujomah, Irinyemi Olorunwanbe, Quadri Azeez, Olamide Lekan and Sadiq Riliwan were being detained without trial in Ikoyi Medium Security Correctional Centre in Lagos since 2020.

