The Saudi Authorities have imposed a temporary ban on visiting Jamrat between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. due to extreme heat.

According to a statement released by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and shared by the Nigerian Hajj Commission (NAHCON) in Muna, on Monday, the number of heat-related deaths has surged in the past 48 hours, prompting this precautionary measure to ensure the safety of pilgrims.

“By the directives of His Excellency the Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah, and to ensure the well-being of pilgrims amidst high temperatures and to prevent heat stress, the following measures have been implemented:

“Pilgrims are prohibited from proceeding to the Jamrat Bridge for the ritual of throwing stones from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Security personnel will be stationed at camps to enforce this restriction and prevent any pilgrim from departing before 4 p.m.

“The Office of Hajj Affairs and service providers are tasked with ensuring compliance, and they will bear responsibility for any violations thereof.

“We pray for Allah’s protection over the pilgrims and the acceptance of their Hajj,” the statement said.

Increasing heat

The head of the Saudi National Meteorology Centre, Ayman Ghulam, warned that “the expected climate for Hajj this year will witness an increase in average temperatures of 1.5 to 2 degrees [Celsius] above normal in Mecca and Medina.

The two cities are at the heart of the five-day pilgrimage.

A treatment centre near Mount Arafat recorded 225 cases of heat stress, the official Saudi Press Agency reported.

Also, According to Jordan’s foreign ministry, 14 of its nationals have died “after suffering sunstroke due to the extreme heat wave” and a further 17 have been reported missing.

This was contained in a statement shared by the authorities with the media in Mina on Monday.

Also, the AFP news agency has reported that on Monday, the Iranian Red Crescent confirmed that five Iranian pilgrims had also lost their lives, but did not specify how they died.

No Nigerian pilgrim has been reported to have succumbed to the extreme heat in Muna.

However, it was earlier reported that four pilgrims had passed away due to underlying illnesses, according to the Nigerian Hajj Commission.

The Nigerian Hajj Commission (NAHCON) has urged Nigerian pilgrims to stay indoors in their camps in Muna, Saudi Arabia, to avoid falling victim to the ongoing heatwave and potential heatstroke.

Jamrat stoning

The Jamrat stoning is a symbolic ritual that marks the final stage of the Hajj.

On the first day of devil stoning, pilgrims march from Muzdalifah to Jamrat, where they will camp in Mina.

This ritual is repeated on the second and third days, culminating in the conclusion of the Hajj rites.

