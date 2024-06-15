President Bola Tinubu has directed the resignation of Mamman Ahmadu from office as the Director-General/Chief Executive Officer of the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP).

This is part of a larger reorganisation effort in the public procurement system to reposition the agency for greater efficiency and transparency.

The director-General is to hand over to the most senior officer in the bureau, pending the appointment of a new director-general.

The president thanks Mr Ahmadu for his services and wishes him success in his future endeavours.

Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

