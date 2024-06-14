The Abia House of Assembly has threatened to terminate its contract with Innoson Vehicles Manufacturing Ltd for allegedly reneging on an agreement to produce vehicles for all the lawmakers.

The Speaker of the House, Emmanuel Emeruwa, disclosed this on Thursday in Umuahia while speaking with reporters as part of activities to mark the first anniversary of the 8th Assembly, according to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Mr Emeruwa regretted that members were yet to have their vehicles one year after their inauguration.

The speaker said the preference for Innoson vehicles was informed by the quest by the Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, to promote local content.

The lawmaker said that Innoson had received all the money required to produce vehicles for assembly members but revoked more than ten times to make them.

“So far, Innoson has not been able to produce or perform its side of the agreement.

“At this point, we are on the verge of terminating that contract and asking for our money back if they don’t perform within the next 15 days.

“This house is very serious about it, and they cannot continue pacifying us after one year,” he said.

Scorecard for one anniversary

Inaugurated on 14 June 2023, the 24-member assembly would clock one year this Saturday.

Giving a breakdown of the achievements in the last year, Mr Emeruwa said the 8th Assembly, within the one year in existence, had passed five out of 15 bills into law.

The speaker said the House had also made 40 resolutions and had received 46 petitions and 55 motions.

According to him, the Assembly has been very active. He expressed hope that by year, more would have been achieved.

He added that the Assembly had been very peaceful and had a good relationship with the Executive arm of the government.

Innoson speaks

When contacted on Friday, the spokesperson for Innoson Motors, Cornel Osigwe, said contrary to the speaker’s claim, the company has not been paid for the contract.

Mr Osigwe explained that when Governor Otti wanted to make payment for the vehicles, the company declined, preferring to receive the payment when the cars had been delivered.

Delay to produce vehicles

Mr Osigwe said the vehicles ordered by Governor Otti for the lawmakers were “special vehicles” that required the production of a new frame, which was not previously produced at the Innoson factory.

The spokesperson said, given that Innoson Motors considered the contract important, the company produced a sample for approval by the governor.

“During this process, the governor suggested some remodifications, which we promptly implemented to meet his specified requirements.

“As of today, we would like to inform the public that we have completed all modifications and have addressed any initial defects,” Mr Osigwe said in a statement forwarded to PREMIUM TIMES on Friday.

“The new model vehicles are undergoing rigorous testing at our quality control section.

“We are pleased to announce that the vehicles will be ready by the end of this month, and the supply will be completed by the beginning of next month (July),” he added.

He expressed gratitude to the Abia State Government for their continued patronage and support, assuring that the company has taken “significant measures” to prevent “future delays” and uphold its commitment to delivering high-quality vehicles.

