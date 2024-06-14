Hanrrietta Okojie, an official of the Account and Finance Department of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), was arraigned on Friday at the Federal High Court, Abuja, over her alleged involvement in a N1.85 billion fraud.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) arraigned Ms Okojie on four counts before the trial judge, Emeka Nwite.

It came about a week after ICPC arraigned another agency official, Usman Kwakwa, on similar charges before the same judge.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the extensive fraud allegedly perpetrated by some officials at the agency last year.

ICPC’s lawyer, Osuobeni Akponimisingha, informed the court at Friday’s proceedings that the matter was scheduled for Ms Okojie to take her plea.

The anti-corruption commission’s lawyer applied for the June 6 bench warrant to be vacated against the defendant since she was in court on Friday. The judge, Mr Nwite, granted the request.

Ms Okojie pleaded not guilty to all the charges read to her on Friday.

The prosecuting counsel, Mr Akponimisingha, applied for a trial date.

But Ms Okojie’s lawyer, Ishiaku Garba, told the court that a bail application had been filed and served on the prosecution on 11 June.

Mr Akponimisingha said though the defence served the application on his office on Tuesday, he only saw it on Thursday and would need time to respond.

“My lord, on June 12 was a public holiday, and I couldn’t have come to the office,” he said.

He said he should be allowed to respond in the interest of fair hearing,

The judge agreed that the prosecution should be given time to respond to the bail plea.

Mr Nwite, who remanded Ms Okojie in Suleja Correctional Centre, adjourned the bail application hearing until 20 June 20 and fixed 10 July for trial.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Nwite had, on 6 June, issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Okojie, Musa Karaye and Emmanuel Pada for failure to appear in court for their arraignment.

The judge gave the order after Mr Akponimisingha moved an oral application.

He then fixed Ms Okojie’s matter until today (Friday) for ICPC to produce her in court. The court also fixed Karaye’s and Panda’s cases for 13 June (Thursday).

The ICPC had filed separate cases of four charges each against the affected officials, including Usman Ahmed Kwakwa, over allegations of misappropriation of public funds meant to provide electricity to rural communities across the country.

In the charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/203/24, ICPC accused Ms Okojie in count one that sometime in March 2023 she, with intent to defraud the REA, received the sum of N342 million in different tranches through her Access Bank Account: 0009022275 under the false pretence of project supervision.

The offence is said to be contrary to Section 1(1)(a) and punishable under section 1(3) of the Advance Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006.

NAN reports that the total amount allegedly received fraudulently by all the accused officials was about N1.85 billion.

(NAN)

