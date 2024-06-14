The chairperson of the National Hajj Commission (NAHCON), Jalal Arabi, has said doing things differently from what he met at NAHCON was the reason for the successes the commission is recording in the ongoing 2024 Hajj.
In a Thursday briefing at the NAHCON office in Mecca, Mr Arabi said he has been doing things differently from his predecessor.
“We adopted some new strategies when we came on board. But along the way, we encountered some glitches and pitfalls, which are normal, but as we go on, we will take them as lessons and do them correctly,” he said.
On transporting Nigerian pilgrims back home after the hajj, Mr Arabi assured pilgrims would return home in good time.
|
“Nigerians should be rest assured that they will return home as quickly as possible. As their relatives are eagerly waiting to receive them, they will surely get to them in time, Insha Allah,” he said.
The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has garnered widespread acclaim from Nigerians for its exceptional efficiency in completing the airlift of pilgrims a remarkable 72 hours ahead of the Saudi deadline during this year’s Hajj exercise.
The commendations have solidified the commission’s reputation for excellence in managing this year’s annual pilgrimage.
Approximately two million pilgrims worldwide are expected to participate in the hajj this year.
READ ALSO: HAJJ: Nigerian lawmakers commend NAHCON on pilgrims’ feeding, accommodation in Saudi
As the exercise begins on Friday, devotees have already been transported to Muna, a crucial stopover en route to Arafat, one of its pivotal destinations.
With preparations in full swing, the pilgrims will embark on their spiritual journey, replete with symbolic rites and rituals that underscore the values of faith, unity, and spiritual renewal.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999