President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Tanimu Yakubu as the Director-General of the Budget Office of the Federation, following the expiration of the tenure of Ben Akabueze.
Mr Yakubu is an accomplished economist and was Chief Economic Adviser to a former President from 2007 to 2010; Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria from 2003 to 2007, and Commissioner of Finance, Budget, and Economic Planning in Katsina State from 1999 to 2003.
The new Director-General of the Budget Office of the Federation holds a Master of Business Administration degree in Finance from Wagner College, Staten Island, New York, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from the same institution.
President Tinubu thanks the outgoing Director-General, Mr Akabueze, for his services and wishes him success in his future endeavours.
The President expects the new Director-General of this pivotal agency to further enhance the provision of efficient and qualitative budget functions, with a view to promoting fiscal sustainability, transparency, and accountability in public finance management for national development.
