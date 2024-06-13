The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has announced that it will publish the full list of institutions that have submitted their complete students’ data for the Student Verification System (SVS) portal on 24 June.

The agency made the announcement on Thursday via its X handle in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Nasir Ayitogo.

Mr Ayitogo said the list will comprise both state and federal institutions “to ensure transparency and to encourage due access and participation in the scheme, of both undergraduate applicants and tertiary institutions in this critical exercise.”

“It is commendable that many federal institutions have already completed the exercise having been the first wave, whilst the process of uploading the data to NELFUND SVS is currently ongoing for the state-owned institutions,” the statement noted.

The agency said for applicants to access the fund, the individual’s details must feature in the data set sent by the institution to the NELFUND SVS, where it claims automatic applicant verification can take place seamlessly.

The statement further reads: “Failure to have this verification would invalidate the application process and disadvantage applicants.

“It is, therefore, critical that the information provided by the tertiary institutions is not only complete but also accurate. The correlation or matching of JAMB numbers, Matriculation numbers, and Admission numbers, as well as applicants’ full names and dates of birth, will support the evaluation process.”

NELFUND, therefore, urged applicants to enter their data including names, email addresses, and other details into the portal accurately during the application process.

Meanwhile, the agency has expressed its delight in the cooperation it has received from the tertiary institutions, at both state and federal levels nationwide.

NELFUND

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) is a creation of the Access to Higher Education Act, signed by President Bola Tinubu.

The Fund is tasked with handling all student loan requests, grants, disbursement, and recovery of the loans.

The Fund is being funded from multiple streams and will engage in other productive activities. It will also be funded through donations, gifts, grants, endowments, and revenue accruing to the fund from any other source, according to the Act.

