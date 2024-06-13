The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) says troops deployed in different parts of the country have, in the last week, killed no fewer than 197 terrorists and apprehended 310 others across theatres of operation.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Edward Buba, made this known while briefing journalists on the operations of the Armed Forces of Nigeria on Thursday in Abuja.

Mr Buba, a major general, said the troops also rescued 251 kidnapped hostages and recovered 180 assorted weapons and 5,123 assorted ammunition within the week in different operations.

The breakdown, according to him, comprised two PKT guns, 73 AK47 rifles and 17 locally fabricated guns, 3,207 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 1,022 rounds of 7.62mm NATO and 243 rounds of 7.62 x 54mm ammo, among others.

In the North-east, Mr Buba said the troops of Operation Hadin Kai killed 83 terrorists, arrested 71 suspects and rescued 48 hostages within the week.

He said the troops also recovered two PKT guns, 35 AK47 rifles, nine fabricated rifles, ten dane guns, and ten grenades, amongst others.

In the North-central, he said the troops of Operation Safe Haven killed 11 insurgents, arrested 64 violent extremists and rescued 21 kidnapped hostages as well as retrieved several cache of arms.

According to him, troops of Operation Whirl Stroke killed six terrorists, arrested 20 violent extremists and rescued 36 hostages.

“Troops recovered 2 AK47 rifles, 66 rounds of 7.62mm special and six cartridges amongst others,” he said.

In the North-west, Mr Buba said the troops of Operation Hadarin Daji killed 65 terrorists, arrested 80 terrorists and rescued 54 hostages within the week under review.

He added that the troops recovered 29 AK47 rifles, seven fabricated rifles, four dane guns and 991 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, among others.

He added that troops of Operation Whirl Punch killed 19 terrorists, arrested 18 suspects and rescued 23 hostages, as well as recovered three AK47 rifles and 119 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, among others.

Mr Buba said the security situation in the zone, especially Zamfara, required a collaborative approach between the state government and the locals to nip it in the bud.

He said the governor of the state had come out to describe Zamfara as the epicentre of kidnapping, as also corroborated by the commissioner of police. He said the governor had described kidnapping as a big industry in the state.

“The military is on the ground there, and we are fighting. Ours is to fight and to kill the terrorists and to destroy them.

“In this month alone, even up to yesterday, we have lost nine personnel, which is a testament that we are working tirelessly to bring peace, secure the land and create a safe environment for the people.

“I will end this by saying that it is close to impossible to win this war without the support of the people because of the calibre of people involved in kidnapping in Zamfara,” he said.

(NAN)

