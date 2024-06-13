The leader of the Tijjaniyya Islamic Movement, Mahi Nyass, has advised Lamido Sanusi to follow the example of his grandfather by rejecting his reinstatement as the Emir of Kano.

Mr Sanusi is the leader of the Islamic movement in Nigeria. He was reinstated as the Emir of Kano late last month after the state government amended the emirate law to scrap four of the five emirates in the state and deposed Aminu Ado-Bayero as the Emir of Kano.

Mr Ado-Bayero is challenging his removal in court and has occupied the mini palace of the emir in defiance of directives by the state government.

But the Islamic sect, in a letter dated 3 June, signed by its supreme leader, Mr Nyass, and made available to Daily Trust Newspaper, urged Mr Sanusi to decline his reinstatement and follow the example of his grandfather, Muhammadu Sanusi, who reportedly rejected an offer for his reinstatement after he was similarly dethroned.

“We, the family of Shaykhul Islam, Gausuzzaman, Qudwatuna ilaa Rabbina, Sheikh Ibrahim Nyass of Kaolack, Senegal, are compelled to speak out on the recent developments in the Kano Emirate, our proud state, as a centre of (the) Tijjaniya brotherhood.

“The reinstatement of Khalifa Muhammad Sanusi II as Emir of Kano by the Kano State Government under the leadership of His Excellency, Executive Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, has raised concerns about the rule of law and the welfare of the citizenry.

“We draw inspiration from the exemplary leadership of (the) late Khalifa Muhammad Sanusi, who refused to be swayed by personal interests and declined reinstatement after his dethronement. We therefore urge Khalifa Muhammad Sanusi to follow his grandfather’s footsteps and prioritise the peace and stability of Kano.

“We kindly call on all to put the interest of the people first and work towards a peaceful resolution that is legally accepted. We pray for the divine guidance and wisdom for our leaders to reign in Kano State and Nigeria,” the letter stated.

Mr Sanusi was appointed the leader of the Tijjaniyya Islamic Movement in Nigeria by the global headquarters of the movement in Koalack, Senegal.

Mr Sanusi’s grandfather, who was also Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi I, was the first leader of the sect in Nigeria.

