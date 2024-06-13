The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says two of its towers, T193 and T194, along the Damaturu –Maiduguri 330 Kilo Volt (KV Single Circuit) transmission line have again been destroyed by vandals.

TCN’S General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, said this in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to Mrs Mbah, the incident happened at about 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday night, when the 150 Mega Volt Ampere (MVA) power transformer at Molai Substation tripped.

She said the tripping happened at the same time as the 330kV transmission line supplying bulk power to Maiduguri from Damaturu Transmission Substation.

‘After the line tripping, efforts were made by TCN engineers to close the Mulai – Damaturu line to enable bulk transmission of electricity, which failed repeatedly.

”Early today, TCN lines engineers, along with security operatives, patrolled the line and discovered that towers 193 and 194 along the 330kV transmission line were brought down using an explosive device, which fragments were scattered at the site of the incident.

”The area affected by this incident is Maiduguri and its environs, ” she said.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Mrs Mbah recalled that on 28 December 2023, towers T193, T194 and T195, were destroyed using similar improvised explosives.

She said two out of the towers in question, which were rebuilt after that incident, were affected by Tuesday’s vandalism attack.

According to her, TCN is currently assessing the situation to decide the best approach to ensuring temporary restoration of the power supply while a contractor is mobilised to rebuild the two transmission towers.

”We will continue to do everything possible with the assistance of security operatives to protect our transmission towers.

”We are also calling upon the government and well-meaning Nigerians to join in the fight against the destruction of our collective national assets, ”she said. (NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

