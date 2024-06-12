Many passengers were feared killed, on Tuesday, in a multiple road accident in Enugu State, south-east Nigeria.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the accident, which involved seven vehicles, occurred at about 6:40 p.m. along Ninth Mile-Ugwu Onyeama Road in the state.

The incident was said to have happened when a heavy-duty truck suffered brake failure and rammed into several oncoming vehicles.

Video clip

A video clip, apparently recorded shortly after the incident, has been circulating on various WhatsApp groups.

In the clip seen by PREMIUM TIMES, a water tanker vehicle fell inside a nearby bush while another fell along the main road.

The clip showed a saloon car smashed beyond recognition. A heavy duty truck, believed to have caused the accident, was seen parked near the scene.

Other unidentified vehicles were also crushed completely.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

At least two passengers were spotted in the clip lying lifeless along the road.

Some vehicle parts scattered around the scene of the accident.

Sympathisers were heard in the background of the clip lamenting the accident and loss of lives.

“Everybody is dead,” a male voice was heard in the background of the clip.

FRSC speaks

When contacted on Wednesday, the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Enugu State, Adeyemi Sokunbi, confirmed the development to PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Sokunbi, however, said two male passengers died in the accident while 10 others – eight males and females- were injured.

“We went there for rescue. My men were there till around 9:30 p.m. Two male adults died,” he said.

The sector commander said bodies of the deceased victims had been deposited at a morgue in the state.

The FRSC chief said the injured victims were currently receiving treatment at the Enugu State University of Science and Technology Teaching Hospital.

He said families of the deceased victims were already on ground to take possession of the bodies.

The latest accident occurred hours after two other female passengers were killed in a separate accident in Anambra, another state in the South-east.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

