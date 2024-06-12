The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has received 14,000 petitions from the public in the last one year, said the chairperson of the commission, Ola Olukoyede.

A statement released by the EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, on Tuesday, said Mr Olukoyede disclosed the number during a meeting with a special envoy for West Africa, Charles Omini. The meeting held at EFCC’s headquarters in Abuja on Monday.

The EFCC chair said the commission is commitment to tackling economic and financial crimes, noting the disparity between Nigeria’s wealth and the poverty experienced by many Nigerians.

“We are passionate about giving Nigerians a taste of good governance. In the last year, we have received 14,000 credible petitions,” he said.

He did not give a breakdown of the petitions as well as the status or outcome of the investigations on them.

He stressed that Nigerians should not be poor given the country’s abundant resources. “If we manage our resources properly, Nigeria could be on par with advanced countries. There is nowhere in Nigeria that lacks natural resources.”

The EFCC chairman urged Nigerians to support the commission’s efforts in combating corruption.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

“If we all come together, we can overcome the corrupt individuals,” he said.

He also encouraged Mr Omini to support EFCC’s anti-corruption campaign by raising awareness about the impact of corruption on citizens’ rights and governance.

“People need to understand that corruption violates their rights. It’s not just about the EFCC; it’s about all of us working together,” he added.

Visitor responds

Mr Omini commended the EFCC’s efforts in reducing corruption, acknowledging the significant impact of their work.

“We have seen the level of impact. You have stood firm to reduce corruption in Nigeria,” he said.

He pledged his support to the EFCC, offering strategic and technical assistance to enhance the anti-corruption crusade across Nigeria.

He also emphasised protecting the rights of the commission and its staff against corrupt forces.

“We stand with you at all levels to ensure that your rights and those of your officers are defended,” he added.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported that EFCC secured 3,175 convictions and recovered over N156 billion between 29 May 2023 and 29 May, when President Bola Tinubu assumed office.

Mr Olukoyede, through the Secretary to the Commission, Mohammed Hammajoda, stated that the EFCC also recovered significant amounts in foreign currencies, including over $43 million, £25,365, and €186,947.

While the commission continues to record high number of arrests and conviction of cybercrime suspects, it has achieved little success in bringing politically-exposed people involved in misappropriating scarce public funds to justice.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

