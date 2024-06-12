A new twist has appeared in the Kano Emirate crisis as a senior official who had refused to take side in the crisis seems to have moved to the side of the deposed emir, Aminu Ado Bayero.

Abbas Sanusi, who holds the title of Galadiman Kano, on Tuesday, wrote to the district heads, conveying Mr Ado Bayero’s directive on the upcoming Edel-El-Kabir Durbar procession.

In a circular he signed, Mr Sanusi, a senior councillor of the Kano emirate, directed all district heads within the territory to assemble alongside their village heads, horse riders, and other ranks for the durbar procession in the city.

The letter also directed them to converge at the mini palace in the Nasarawa GRA where Mr Ado Bayero has resided since the reinstated emir, Lamido Sanusi, was installed at Gidan Rumfa, the main palace.

“We are directing all the district heads of the emirate to come along with their village heads, horse riders, and praise singers for the festivities.

“The importance of promptness and compliance with the directive, noting that any delay or insubordination would not be tolerated.

“Following the day’s court session, the emir will hold a meeting with all the district heads in the palace’s hall at Gidan Nassarawa to outline the details of this year’s durbar activities”, the letter, which was written in Hausa, stated.

The circular also stated that local government chairpersons had been informed to facilitate the smooth transportation of the district heads into the Kano metropolis for the Sallah event.

The Kano Emirate crisis has left district heads, council members and other senior traditional title holders in a dilemma over which of the two rivals for the throne to pledge their loyalty.

Mr Ado Bayero was removed last month by Governor Abba Yusuf, who reinstated Lamido Sanusi.

While the Kano state government had directed the officials to the main emir’s palace where Mr Sanusi is, Mr Ado Bayero has also been receiving some officials at the mini palace at the Nasarawa GRA. Both palaces are located inside Kano City.

Some of the officials, who are old men, find the development strange and troubling. Some of them were said to be keeping out of sight, choosing instead to send representatives to both sides of the conflict to urge for calm.

However, the latest development indicates that Galadiman Kano, an uncle to the reinstated emir, has abandoned him for Mr Ado Bayero.

