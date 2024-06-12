President Bola Tinubu again reiterated that he was cognizant of the fact that the reforms embarked upon by his government were causing pain to Nigerians.

Mr Tinubu, in his broadcast to mark Nigeria’s Democracy Day on 12 June, however, said the reforms were necessary and would eventually benefit the country and its citizens.

The controversial removal of petrol subsidies and the floating of the Naira has led to astronomical increases in the prices of goods and services causing the worst cost of living crisis Nigeria has experienced in decades.

Details later…

