President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday said his administration did not clamp down on workers’ unions who virtually shut down the country for two days during a nationwide strike.
The president said instead his government invited the union leaders “to break bread” and discuss the reasons for the strike to resolve the controversy.
Mr Tinubu, in his Democracy Day broadcast, said his government was committed to ensuring democratic ideals such as the freedom of speech and the right to peaceful protest.
PREMIUM TIMES reported the nationwide strike by the two major labour unions, NLC and TUC, and their affiliates over their demand for a new minimum wage and a reduction in electricity tariffs.
The strike led to the shutdown of electricity, airports, hospitals, schools and other services.
The strike was suspended after two days to allow more negotiations between the unions and the government.
