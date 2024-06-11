The Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the final forfeiture of N204.8 million, 15 properties, and eight luxury cars linked to fraudulent activities perpetrated against some Nigerian businesses.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) secured the judgement against Jedidiah Ezenwa and her companies and in favour of the victims of the alleged crimes.

The judge, Inyang Ekwo, issued the forfeiture order in a case initiated by EFCC against Ms Ezenwa, Jedidiah Cement Industry Ltd, Omega Global Resources, Jedidiah Universal Transport Hephz Ltd, Afriinvest Asset Management Ltd, The Guguru Company Ltd, and Josien Holdings Ltd.

The first respondent, a purported foreign currency dealer, had approached the petitioner and victim, Ibrahim Amusan, for a foreign currency transaction involving the purchase of US dollars.

Alleged fraud

According to a statement from EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, on Tuesday, apart from Mr Amusan, other victims of the alleged crimes are Afri Invest Ltd, Joisen Holdings Ltd, and Jack Welch Petroleum Services Ltd.

Mr Oyewale said the case began when the victims filed a petition alleging conspiracy, obtaining money under false pretences, fraudulent conversion of funds, and money laundering against Ms Ezenwa.

Investigations, according to EFCC, revealed that Ms Ezenwa solicited funds for foreign currency transactions but instead diverted them for personal use, acquiring numerous properties and vehicles.

The EFCC stated that Joisen Holdings Ltd transferred N630 million to Hamilton Resources International, which then transferred the naira equivalent to Ms Ezenwa’s Unity Bank account on her instruction in exchange for US dollars. In total, the petitioners transferred N1.904 billion to Mrs Ezenwa’s company for foreign currency, which she failed to provide as agreed, EFCC said.

Forfeiture

EFCC’s counsel, Ibrahim Buba, earlier secured an interim forfeiture order, which was publicly announced to invite possible legitimate owners of thr assets to make a case to reclaim them. With no objections raised within the court-stipulated timeframe, the EFCC applied for and obtained the final forfeiture order.

Defence counsel Jerry Musa argued that the matter was a breach of contract outside the EFCC’s jurisdiction.

However, the judge, Mr Ekwo, dismissed this argument, affirming EFCC’s authority to investigate and prosecute the case under section 6 of its Establishment Act.

Mr Ekwo ruled that the assets were proceeds of crime and ordered their final forfeiture to the victims through the Federal Government.

“He (judge) thereafter ordered them to be finally forfeited to the victims through the Federal Government,” EFCC said in its statement.

Forfeited assets

The forfeited assets, according to EFCC, include a four-bedroom ensuite apartment in Guzape, a choice area in Abuja, a five-bedroom semi-detached duplex in Chevy View Estate, Ajah, Lagos, and several other residential properties in Lagos, Delta State, and Abuja.

The luxury vehicles forfeited include a white SLK 350 Mercedes Benz, a black Hummer Jeep H3, a wine-red BMW X6 SUV, a black CLS 63 Mercedes Benz, a black and white BMW Z40 IL, and a black Mercedes Benz G-Wagon SUV.

With the final forfeiture order issued in favour of the victims of the alleged crimes, the EFCC is now expected to promptly facilitate the release of the assets to them.

Reaction

The commission described the ruling as a critical step in its efforts to combat financial crimes and deliver justice to the defrauded parties.

Mr Oyewale said the ruling is significant to EFCC’s ongoing efforts to fight financial crimes.

“This ruling marks a significant milestone in our commitment to ensuring that justice is served and that the proceeds of crime are recovered and returned to the rightful victims,” Mr Oyewale said.

