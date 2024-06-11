The management of Dominican University, Ibadan, has announced the appointment of Jacinta Opara, a professor, as the first female vice-chancellor of the university.

The announcement was contained in a statement signed by the Chairman, Board of Trustees, Anthony Idigbe, following a board meeting on 7 March.

Ms Opara is the university’s second substantive vice-chancellor.

According to the statement, the appointment was approved by the institution’s Joint Governing Council, Senate, and Search/Selection Team, following a “stringent recruitment exercise carried out by a professional recruiting firm and topnotch academics, in line with best global practices in headhunting for strategic positions in higher education institutions.”

“The appointment is expected to usher in an era of innovation and academic eminence. A scholar of Prof Opara’s status with a proven track record in higher education and an outstanding commitment to fostering learning and research, she is balanced to make a sustainable impact on the University and the broader academic community,” the statement reads in part.

It added that Ms Opara’s appointment is set for a five-year term.

About Opara

Born in Port Harcourt in 1976, Ms Opara is an environmental scholar, scientist, educator, health researcher, consultant, and development activist. She serves as President of the African Association for Teaching and Learning and Chairman of the Governing Council of the Institute of Policy Management Development.

She holds degrees from the University of Ibadan and the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, with further postgraduate qualifications from institutions including the University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State University of Science and Technology, and several international universities.

Ms Opara’s administrative experience in higher education is extensive, having served as head of department, dean, director, and deputy vice-chancellor.

In addition to her academic and administrative accomplishments, she is actively involved in numerous organisations and initiatives. She has coordinated significant projects and publications and has received numerous awards, including the Erasmus Mundus fellowship and the IATEL Award for Academic Excellence.

Dominican University

Dominican University, Ibadan, formerly known as the Dominican Institute, is known as the first university of the Order of Preachers (Dominican Order) on the African continent. It became affiliated with the University of Ibadan in 1993 and was officially licensed by the Federal Government of Nigeria in 2016.

“That date marked the birth of the first university of the Order of Preachers on the African continent. The university is accredited and recognised by the National Universities Commission,” the statement reads.

