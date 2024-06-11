The Senate has passed the N1.9 trillion budget of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) for the 2024 fiscal year.

The upper chamber passed it after considering a report submitted by its Committee on NDDC, presented by Asuquo Ekpeyong, its chairman.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, announced approval of the budget after majority of the senators supported it through a voice vote at the plenary on Tuesday.

The was passed with a borrowing plan of N1 trillion for funding of “legacy” projects in the Niger Delta region.

The lawmakers also approved N835.2 billion for project development and N38.5 billion for personnel.

Also N29.2 billion was passed as overhead cost and N8.7 billion as cost for internal capital.

The budget was presented to the Senate Committee on NDDC on Monday with an assurance that it would address unemployment, lack of education, poor healthcare system, construction of roads and sustain the economic development of the region.

Mr Ekpeyong, while presenting the report at Tuesday’s plenary, said his committee had scrutinised estimates of the budget as proposed by the commission.

He thereafter urged his colleagues to support the passage.

The senator did not provide budget performance of the NDDC in the previous year.

Contribution

Adeola Olamilekan (APC, Ogun West) commended the committee for the prompt scrutiny of the budget.

Mr Olamilekan, however, sought to know why the committee failed to provide budget performance of the NDDC for 2023

He also urged the committee to ensure that the NDDC management settled its indebtedness with contractors.

Adamu Aliero (PDP, Kebbi Central) queried the borrowing plan of the NDDC.

MR Adamu demanded an explanation on how the planned borrowings will be sourced.

The Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, asked his colleagues to ignore performances of the NDDC in the previous years.

He asked them to concentrate on the new management under Samuel Ogbuku as the managing director.

Mr Jibrin also urged management of the commission to utilise the budget judiciously after the approval.

Adams Oshiomhole (APC, Edo North) said the people of the South-south believed in the current leadership of the commission.

“NDDC under the current leadership is doing well and focusing on projects,” he said.

Mr Oshiomhole urged his colleagues not to judge the NDDC with the past administrations.

Seriake Dickson (PDP, Bayelsa West) also echoed that the NDDC management is focusing on developing the Niger Delta region through capital projects.

Responding to the arguements, the senate president said the borrowing plan of the NDDC will follow due process and that the Senate will ensure the funds are judiciously utilised.

“Before they go and borrow N1 trillion, they must follow due process. This is not the end of the budget. We are still going for an oversight function,” Mr Akpabio said.

