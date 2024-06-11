President Bola Tinubu will address the nation in a broadcast on the occasion of Democracy Day at 7a.m. on Wednesday, 12 June.
Television, radio, and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to plug in to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) for the broadcast.
Although Nigeria returned to democratic rule on 29 May, 1999, former President Muhammadu Buhari, in 2018, declared 12 June as the new date for the celebration of the country’s democracy.
The decision was to posthumously honour Moshood Abiola, the presumed winner of the 12 June, 1993 presidential election.
Before the new date, Democracy Day was celebrated annually on May 29.
This is the second time Nigeria would celebrate Democracy Day since President Tinubu assumed office in May 2023.
The Nigerian government has declared Wednesday as public holiday to mark the restoration of democracy in Nigeria.
