President Bola Tinubu will address the nation in a broadcast on the occasion of Democracy Day at 7a.m. on Wednesday, 12 June.

Television, radio, and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to plug in to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) for the broadcast.

Although Nigeria returned to democratic rule on 29 May, 1999, former President Muhammadu Buhari, in 2018, declared 12 June as the new date for the celebration of the country’s democracy.

The decision was to posthumously honour Moshood Abiola, the presumed winner of the 12 June, 1993 presidential election.

Before the new date, Democracy Day was celebrated annually on May 29.

This is the second time Nigeria would celebrate Democracy Day since President Tinubu assumed office in May 2023.

The Nigerian government has declared Wednesday as public holiday to mark the restoration of democracy in Nigeria.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

