Tragedy struck the Kwara State Muslim Pilgrims Board as two of its pilgrims died in Madina, Saudi Arabia, just 48 hours after their arrival.

Executive Secretary of the Board, Abdulsalam Abdulƙadir, said in a statement on Sunday in Madina that Salisu Mohammed died in a public hospital’s intensive care unit after suddenly falling ill.

He said Hawawu Mohammed died in an apparent suicide by falling from her apartment’s rooftop as confirmed by Saudi authorities.

The pilgrims have been buried according to Islamic rites in Madina.

The board expressed heartfelt condolences to the families and submitted to the will of Allah.

“Kwara State Muslim Pilgrims Board sends heartfelt commiserations to the families of two of our pilgrims who returned to their Lord in Madina, Saudi Arabia.

“Saliu Mohammed, who arrived with Batch 3 of the state contingent, died in an intensive care unit of a public hospital in Madina after suddenly falling ill; while Hajia Hawawu Mohammed (Batch 9) also died following what Saudi authorities have investigated and found to be an unfortunate suicidal episode from the rooftop of her apartment in Madina.

“The pilgrims’ board deeply regrets these sad events, but submits totally to the decree and ultimate knowledge of Allah in all affairs.

“The board sends profound condolences to their families and asks Allah to grant them comfort and forgive the deceased.

