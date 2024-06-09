Tragedy struck the Kwara State Muslim Pilgrims Board as two of its pilgrims died in Madina, Saudi Arabia, just 48 hours after their arrival.
Executive Secretary of the Board, Abdulsalam Abdulƙadir, said in a statement on Sunday in Madina that Salisu Mohammed died in a public hospital’s intensive care unit after suddenly falling ill.
He said Hawawu Mohammed died in an apparent suicide by falling from her apartment’s rooftop as confirmed by Saudi authorities.
The pilgrims have been buried according to Islamic rites in Madina.
The board expressed heartfelt condolences to the families and submitted to the will of Allah.
