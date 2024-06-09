Sunday’s Oriental Derby between Rangers International and Enyimba International is dominating Nigerian football discussions.

Beyond local bragging rights, the chance to climb closer to the league title adds another layer of excitement to this crucial clash at the “Cathedral” in Enugu.

Thankfully, for fans outside the Coal City, NPFL Official Broadcaster StarTimes will air the game live on their Beta Sports 244 Channel by 5, pm.

As the countdown to Sunday’s Super clash continues, PREMIUM TIMES highlights five players fans must watch out for in the Oriental Derby

Godwin Obaje (Rangers):

Obaje’s prolific form is a major reason Rangers currently lead the NPFL table. A seasoned NPFL player with experience at Abia Warriors, Plateau United, Wikki Tourists, and the defunct FC Ifeanyi Ubah, Obaje boasts an impressive 11 goals in the league so far. Fidelis Illechukwu, the “Flying Antelopes” coach, is banking on Obaje’s scoring prowess to secure the league title.

Daniel Daga (Enyimba):

The Nigerian youth international seeks redemption in this fixture after being labelled a villain in the first meeting last December. A crucial error by the talented midfielder cost Enyimba dearly, as Rangers grabbed a point away for the first time in seven years with a 1-1 draw. Daga, with another chance to prove himself, is expected to go all out against the Flying Antelopes and make amends in Enugu. Hopefully, the extra adrenaline will fuel a positive, not negative, performance.

Chijioke Mbaoma (Enyimba):

As the NPFL’s leading scorer, Mbaoma is a force to be reckoned with in the Oriental Derby. He even opened the scoring in the reverse fixture. Going into Sunday’s game, Mbaoma has a dual ambition: to down Rangers with his goals and propel Enyimba to the top of the table. However, Coach Fidelis Ilechukwu is likely to devise a strategy to neutralize Mbaoma’s attacking threats, so it won’t be an easy ride for him at the Cathedral.

Saviour Isaac (Rangers):

Since announcing himself with a spectacular goal against Kano Pillars, Isaac has been turning heads for the Flying Antelopes. Previously etching his name in Vandrezzer FC’s history, Isaac spent three remarkable years with the club in the Nigeria National League.

During his tenure, he lifted the Lagos FA Cup with the Lions in 2021 and became the club’s all-time leading scorer with an impressive 11 goals.

Now facing a bigger challenge at Rangers, Isaac is aiming for the league title in his first season with the club. Fully aware that Enyimba can be a major obstacle, Isaac will be prepared for the Elephants on Sunday.

Uwana Asuquo (Enyimba):

A back-to-back Player of the Month awardee with Enyimba, the right-back has been a pillar for the “Peoples’ Elephant.” Desperate not only to triumph in the Oriental Derby but also to defend the title they won last season under Finidi George (now the Nigeria national team coach), Asuquo has consistently delivered strong performances. He excels defensively while also contributing crucial goals and assists for the Aba Landlords.

