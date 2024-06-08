Former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwakso, has explained why Governor Abba Yusuf, might not have performed well since he was elected over a year ago.

Mr Kwankwaso, the leader of the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) ruling in the state, said the opposition, which he described as enemies of the state,

distracted the governor.

He stated this at the Government House at an event organised by the state government to declare a state of emergency in the education sector, on Saturday.

“You people are aware, this first year has come with obstacles, enemies who don’t understand democracy, have dragged this government to court, perfecting a series of conspiracies to remove the governor. At the end God has shown his power and the truth has prevailed at the end.

“They are still hatching series of conspiracies to stop the governor from working for Kano. They want us to be like them to be in the government without achieving anything”, Mr Kano said.

He likened the opposition in the state to members of Boko Haram who he said also distracted him when he was governor from 2011 to 2015.

“That reminds me of our situation during my second term when two months after my swearing in as governor, we had Boko Haram attacks in mosques, attacks in markets, police stations, schools and everywhere. We were focused and ensured that we were not distracted”, he added at the event.

He said despite the distraction in the first year of Mr Yusuf’s administration, the governor was working from day one and his footprints can be seen everywhere in the state.

Meanwhile, the governor at the event blamed his immediate predecessor for the state’s educational underdevelopment and promised to overhaul the sector to address the decaying system.

He ordered the renovation of all primary and junior secondary schools in the 44 local government areas which includes provision of seats, and repair of toilets and staff offices.

