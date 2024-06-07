The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, has declared 7 June as the first day of Dhul Hijjah, which means the Eid-El-Kabir day is Sunday.

This was disclosed in a statement on Friday by the Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs to the Sultanate Council, Sambo Junaid, in Sokoto.

”His Eminence, the Sultan felicitates with Nigeria’s Muslim Ummah and wishes them Allah’s guidance and blessings.

“The Sultan while urging the Muslim Ummah to continue to pray for peace, progress and development of the country also wishes all Muslims a Happy Eid-El-Kabir. May Allah (SWT) accept our religious deeds, amen”, the Sultanate council said in the statement.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

