The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the appointment of Yahaya Abubakar as Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG), and the promotion of 122 senior police officers.

The Head of Press and Public Relations of PSC, Ikechukwu Ani, said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Mr Ani said until his appointment as a DIG, Mr Abubakar was the AIG in charge of Zone 14 Katsina.

He said the new DIG would represent the North-east geopolitical zone in the Police Management Team, replacing Habu Sani, who recently retired as the DIG Force Intelligence Bureau.

Mr Ani said the 122 other senior police officers promoted were 10 Commissioners of Police (CP) to the next rank of AIG and 15 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP) to CP.

The CPs promoted to AIG were Ahmed Ammani, Mohammed Adamu, Gumel Usaini, Hamzat Ayinde, Okuoma Basil, Achinyan Fera, Baba Ibrahim, Mohammed Isyaku, and Margaret Ochalla.

The PSC spokesperson said 36 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACP) to DCP and 61 Chief Superintendents of Police (CSP) to ACP were also elevated.

He said the decisions were taken at the extraordinary management meeting of the commission, presided over by the Chairperson, Solomon Arase.

According to him, the 15 DCPs, 10 CPs and the newly appointed DIG appeared before the commission in session for the compulsory interactive promotion interview, a requirement for their promotion.

Mr Ani said the PSC boss urged the officers to embrace the revolution in information and communication technology, in charting out pathways for effective policing and internal security management.

He said Mr Arase enjoined officers to be genuinely committed to their sacred responsibility of securing the country by effectively protecting lives and property, preventing and containing crimes and criminality across the nation.

Mr Ani also said the PSC boss pledged the readiness of the commission to ensure that the promotion of officers and men was regular and predictable.

(NAN)

