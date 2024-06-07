The Federal High Court has reserved judgment in a suit filed by the dethroned Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, on the protection of his fundamental human rights.

The judge, Simon Amobeda, announced the decision after listening to the lawyers representing the parties in the case.

Mr Ado Bayero filed the suit seeking the court to restrain the respondents from arresting or infringing on his rights.

Respondents in the suit are the Attorney-General of the Federation, the Attorney General of Kano State, the Nigeria Police Force, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), the Commissioner of Police in Kano, the State Security Service (SSS), the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Air force, and the Nigerian Navy.

On Friday, counsel to the second respondent, Mahmoud Magaji, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), said he filed a preliminary objection on 31 May on four grounds around the applicant’s fundamental human rights and the repealed Kano emirate law.

“We filed our 12-paragraph counter affidavit deposed by Abdullahi Garko and written address dated May 31st on point of law,” Mr Magaji said, urging the court to dismiss and strike out the originating summons.

He told the court that “being an emir is a privilege, not a right. The applicant filed his application five days after he was removed. At the time of filing, he is no longer an emir. And if that was established, he has no rights. We submit that the purported right does not exist.

“The applicant has agreed that he was removed but without a fair hearing. I urge your lordship to refuse to hear their application. I urge the court to discountenance the originating summon,” he added.

Mr Magaji also filed a motion on notice to set aside the exparte order earlier granted by the court restraining the respondents from arresting, intimidating or harassing him.

Earlier, the counsel to Mr Ado Bayero, Michael Numa, argued that the court has jurisdiction to entertain the matter as it is based on the fundamental rights of the applicant.

He said he also filed an originating motion dated 27 May supported with an affidavit and a written address, urging the court to accept the fundamental rights suit in the interest of justice for the peace of Kano and Nigeria.

The judge, Mr Amobeda, however, said a date will be communicated to the lawyers representing parties in the case for his ruling.

The case is different from the one instituted by Aminu Dan’agundi at the Federal High Court 1 before Judge A M Liman.

Mr Dan’agundi, in suit number FHC/KN/CS/182/2024, wants the court to stop the implementation of the state’s new emirate law that reinstated Lamido Sanusi as emir of Kano.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how on 23 May, the state House of Assembly repealed the State Emirate Council Law 2019 under which former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje split Kano Emirate into five distinct units. The repeal of the law means the dissolution of the four emirates created in 2019 – Bichi, Rano, Gaya, and Karaye – and the sacking of their emirs.

The development restored Kano as the only state in Nigeria with a single emirate council, aside from Sokoto which also has the Sultan as the only paramount ruler.

After signing the repeal, Governor Abba Yusuf reinstated Mr Sanusi as emir of Kano.

