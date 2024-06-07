The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has said though a new minimum wage is due, the proposed N60,000 is not sustainable.

NGF Acting Director on Media and Public Affairs, Halima Ahmed, in a statement on Friday in Abuja, sympathised with the labour unions in their push for higher wages.

While labour is demanding N494,000 as minimum wage, the government, through a tripartite committee, is proposing N60,000.

Ms Ahmed, however, urged all parties to consider the fact that the minimum wage negotiations also involved consequential adjustments across all cadres, including pensioners.

“The NGF cautions parties in this important discussion to look beyond just signing a document for the sake of it; any agreement to be signed should be sustainable and realistic.

“All things considered, the NGF holds that the N60,000 minimum wage proposal is not sustainable and cannot fly.

ALSO READ: Reps ask FG to jettison minimum wage for living wage

“It will simply mean that many states will spend all their Federal Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) allocations on just paying salaries, with nothing left for development purposes.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

“In fact, a few states will end up borrowing to pay workers every month. We do not think this will be in the collective interest of the country, including workers,’’ she said.

Ms Ahmed, on behalf of the governors, appealed to all parties involved, especially the labour unions, to consider all the socio-economic variables.

She urged the concerned parties to settle for an agreement that is sustainable, durable, and fair to all other segments of the society, who have legitimate claim to public resources.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

