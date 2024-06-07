No fewer than 200 intending pilgrims from Kwara State on Friday protested at llorin International Airport over the inability of an aircraft to transport them to Saudi Arabia.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the pilgrims, officials of the State Pilgrims Welfare Board and the 2024 state Amirul Hajj had boarded the aircraft since Thursday.

The aircraft was, however, said to have developed a technical fault.

NAN also reports that some engineers with the Federal Airport Authority had been making frantic efforts to repair the faulty aircraft since Thursday without success.

Consequently, some of the intending pilgrims staged a protest over the development.

The intending pilgrims, alongside their relations, took the protest to the highway linking the airport with other communities to express their displeasure over the situation.

Some of the protesters were seen singing solidarity songs condemning the situation, especially since they are the tenth and last batch from the state.

Ibrahim Oloriegbe, the state’s 2024 Amirul Hajj (head of Kwara State Hajj contingent) and former senator, while speaking with NAN, attributed the failure to transport the last batch of the pilgrims to faulty aircraft.

Mr Oloriegbe said the intending pilgrims had boarded the aircraft since Thursday but were unable to be transported following the development.

He said that they are expecting another aircraft from Medinah to transport the intending pilgrims and the officials.

He appealed to them to exercise patience, as the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria was on top of the situation.

He said that the board would continue to cater for the feeding of the intending pilgrims pending when they would be transported to the holy land. (NAN)

