The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) has threatened to disconnect government houses in the South-east over failure to pay their electricity bills.

The EEDC also said it would disconnect offices of the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Nigerian army, among others, for the same reason.

The spokesperson of the EEDC, Emeka Ezeh, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday, said all the five state governments in the region were among the institutions owing the company.

EEDC is the power distribution company in charge of electricity supply in south-east Nigeria.

More institutions to be disconnected

Mr Ezeh said apart from the mentioned institutions; the EEDC would also disconnect Innoson Technical Industries, the Enugu Campus of the University of Nigeria Nsukka and the Nigerian Bottling Company for failing to pay their electricity bills.

The spokesperson said other institutions marked for disconnection include Nigeria Police Force, Nigerian Air Force, Nigerian Navy, Nigeria Railway Corporation, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency; University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, Ituku-Ozalla; Ebonyi State University, Coal Corporation Quarters and Federal Secretariat and Establishments – all in South-east.

“We are also disconnecting GMO Rubber Division; Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka; Ebonyi State Government’s Ecumenical Centre l; Nigeria Prisons Training School; M/S Concorde Hotel, Owerri and Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki.

“Others are Enugu State High Court; Reliable Steel and Plastic Industries Ltd; Jilnas Industries; Bengas Nigeria Ltd; CIFO Petroleum Ltd; Stanel Filling Station, Highlift Pumping Station; Finoc Industries Ltd; Aluminium Extrusion Industries Ltd and VIN VAL Limited.

“The rest are local government council offices; Saint Davids Porter Nigeria Ltd, Gees Denver Company Limited; the Federal Controller of Works, Hospitals Management Board, and Donlink Plastic Industries,” he said.

Mr Ezeh said the affected institutions and governments owe the EEDC over N180 billion in electricity bills.

He said the electricity company would, from Monday, commence “massive disconnection” of electricity supply to these and other customers with outstanding electricity bills.

“This exercise has become necessary considering the huge (amount of) over N180 billion unpaid electricity bills and accrued arrears, which have consistently put the company (EEDC) in a precarious revenue deficit position, making it difficult to meet up with its power purchase obligations.

“For EEDC to continue providing services to its esteemed customers, it is pertinent that electricity bills, which are for energy already consumed, are paid in full,” he said.

“If this is not done, it will be difficult for the company to keep up its operations to serve customers and enhance the quality of service,” he said.

Mr Ezeh, however, asked the affected customers to pay their arrears on or before Monday to avoid having their supply disconnected.

He stressed that the notice of disconnection applies to all categories of customers (maximum demand and non-maximum demand) owing the EEDC.

