A traditional ruler in Enugu State has been remanded for alleged involvement in the murder of two police operatives and three Neighbourhood Watch Group members in the state.

The traditional ruler, Herbert Ukuta, was arraigned on Thursday alongside four others allegedly involved in the murder of the operatives.

Mr Ukuta is the traditional ruler of Igga Community in the Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of the state.

The police spokesperson in Enugu State, Daniel Ndukwe, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday night.

Mr Ndukwe, a deputy superintendent of police, identified four other suspects as Festus Okonkwo, Ofodile Titus Henry, Sunday Ugwu and Obinna Ayogu – all males.

Murder of the security operatives

Mr Ndukwe said the victims were ambushed and murdered on 3 May by “a large group of armed criminal elements harboured” in the Igga Community.

The spokesperson said the attack occurred when a combined security team comprising three police operatives and four members of the Neighbourhood Watch Group were providing security for a team of investors from Lagos State on a tour of a proposed agricultural investment site in the community.

He claimed that the bodies of the victims were later recovered following revelations by the traditional ruler and others earlier arrested and detained on court orders.

Arraignment

Mr Ndukwe said the suspects were arraigned on Thursday and remanded at the Nigeria Correctional Centre in Enugu.

“They were arraigned for the offences of conspiracy, terrorism, and murder upon being found culpable during investigations,” he said.

The police spokesperson did not mention the court where the suspects were arraigned.

But PREMIUM TIMES gathered that they were arraigned at Enugu North Magistrate Court I by the police in Enugu State.

Mr Ukuta, the traditional ruler, had been in detention at the police facility for over one month without trial.

This newspaper gathered that the arraignment of Mr Ukuta and others came barely 24 hours after the Inspector-General of Police queried the Commissioner of Police in the state, Kanayo Uzuegbu, for detaining the monarch for over one month without trial.

Assurance for justice

Mr Uzuegbu reiterated the resolve of the police to prosecute those involved in the murder, Mr Ndukwe said.

The police commissioner cautioned social media users allegedly publishing “falsehoods” about the case.

He vowed that the police would not be distracted by such “ugly” campaigns.

