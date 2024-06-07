The World Health Organisation (WHO) has reported a confirmed case of human infection with avian influenza A(H5N2) virus detected in a resident in Mexico.

This is said to be the first human case of infection with an influenza A(H5N2) virus globally and the first avian H5 virus reported in a person in Mexico.

WHO said the Mexican health authorities reported the confirmed case to the UN health body on 23 May after conducting laboratory tests.

In a statement released on Wednesday, WHO noted that the 59-year-old man, whose identity was not given, had been hospitalized in Mexico City.

Though he died on 24 April after developing a fever, shortness of breath, diarrhea, nausea and general discomfort, the global health body said the cause of his death was only revealed in May after the result of laboratory test conducted was released.

It added that the Mexico’s Ministry of Health said the man had underlying health conditions, including kidney disease, diabetes, and high blood pressure.

Outbreak of H5N2

According to the UN Health body, the H5N2 cases were detected in a backyard poultry farm in Michoacan State in March, with other outbreaks identified in the State of Mexico.

WHO noted that it couldn’t determine how the man in Mexico got infected with the H5N2 virus.

It said there have been outbreaks of H5N2 in poultry farms in Mexico, including in the state where the man lived, adding that there were cases of the same virus in poultry in the area, but they couldn’t connect the two, so the risk of people getting infected is “low.”

According to the Mexican Ministry of Health, “there is no risk of contagion to the general population, and all contacts of the patient have tested negative for the virus.”

It noted that authorities are monitoring farms in the area and have set up a surveillance system to detect any further cases.

“This is the first recorded case of a human infected with the H5N2 virus, which is different from the H5N1 variant that has been affecting dairy cow herds in the United States,” it said.

Bird Flu

According to Cleaveland clinic, bird flu, also known as avian influenza, is a type of influenza that infects birds.

The virus can be found in the intestines of infected birds and is usually shed in their faeces.

Wild birds, such as ducks and migratory birds, can carry the virus without showing symptoms.

However, domesticated birds, like chickens and turkeys, can become sick and even die from the virus.

The virus can spread through direct contact with infected birds’ bodily discharges, indirect contact with contaminated surfaces or food and water, airborne transmission through coughing and sneezing.

