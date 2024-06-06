The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia officially declared Thursday evening that the crescent moon of Dhu Al Hijjah has been sighted, marking the beginning of the sacred month.
Consequently, Friday, 7 June, will be the first day of Dhu Al Hijjah, ushering in the Hajj pilgrimage season.
According to the announcement published in major Saudi papers and Gulf News, Arafat Day falls on Saturday 15 June while Sunday 16 June will be the first day of Eid Al Adha,” according to a Saudi Supreme Court statement.
The first day of Eid Al Adha falls on the 10th day of Dhu Al Hijjah. Arafat Day falls on the ninth day of Dhu Al Hijjah, which is on 15 June.
Hajj 2024
About 2.5 Muslim faithful are expected to perform the 2024 Hajj.
Authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia stated on Tuesday that one million foreign pilgrims had arrived for the hajj.
A report by the Saudi Gazette stated that by the end of Tuesday, over one million pilgrims arrived through all the kingdom’s airports, land and seaports.
About 65,000 pilgrims are expected to perform this year’s Hajj from Nigeria.
According to NAHCON daily updates over 43,000 intending pilgrims have been airlifted to Saudi Arabia for the pilgrimage.
