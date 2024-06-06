The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested four Nigerian pilgrims attempting to transport illicit drugs to Saudi Arabia.
The suspects were shown by the agency in a short video posted on the X handle of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) on Thursday.
In the video, the suspects were seen counting the cocaine pellets about to be ingested in NDLEA office.
The suspects, identified as Fatai Yekini, Ayinla Kemi, Usman Kamorudeen and Olasunkanmi Owolabi, were caught about to ingest cocaine pellets at a hotel in Lagos on Wednesday.
According to NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, in a statement that same day, the agency’s operatives raided their hotel rooms, recovering 200 pellets of cocaine weighing 2.2 kilograms.
“The suspects had prepared the drugs for ingestion to evade detection,” he said.
NDLEA Chairman, Buba Marwa, commended the Lagos command for the successful operation and reiterated the agency’s commitment to tracking and apprehending criminal elements masquerading as pilgrims.
Mr Marwa, a retired brigadier general, emphasised the importance of collaborating with Saudi Arabian authorities to trace and prosecute recipients of illicit drug consignments.
This operation comes as NAHCON continues to warn pilgrims against transporting banned substances to the holy land.
