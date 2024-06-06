Two women have been declared missing after visiting a man they met on Facebook. The suspect, who was later arrested by the police, has, however, died in police custody.

The women identified as Celine Ndudim, a Nigerian, and Afiba Tandoh, a Ghanaian, were said to have visited Andrew Ochekwo on 27 April in Aba, the commercial hub of Abia State.

The two travelled from Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Mr Ochekwo, who was based in the Ogbor Hill Area of Aba, was seen in a video clip inviting the two ladies to his residence for hook-up, a Nigerian slang for sex work.

A human rights activist, Harrison Gwamnishu, who disclosed this in a series of posts on Facebook, said Mr Ochekwo later held the victims hostage in his residence.

How it happened

Mr Gwamnishu, in May, announced on his Facebook page that Ms Ndudim and Ms Tandoh had gone missing after they visited Mr Ochekwo.

He also said Mr Ochekwo was later arrested by police operatives from Aba Police Divisional Headquarters “for being in possession” of the women’s belongings.

But the man, according to Mr Gwamnishu, refused to confess despite “evidence” that the missing women visited him.

Mr Gwamnishu later said he received several testimonies from other women alleging that Mr Ochekwo had kidnapped and attempted to murder them before they escaped.

The human rights activist said the matter was subsequently transferred to the Anti-kidnapping Unit of the police headquarters in Abia State Command, Umuahia and later moved to Force Headquarters in Abuja.

He explained that the case was transferred to Force Headquarters after an unidentified person petitioned the inspector-general of police alleging that the suspect was “living large” in police custody.

‘Suspect now dead’

Mr Gwamnishu announced in another post on Monday that Mr Ochekwo had been killed by police operatives while being moved from the police headquarters in Abia to the force headquarters, Abuja.

“Before I Ieft Delta with the victims’ families to Abuja, I got a call that Andrew Ochekwo, the man who kidnapped the two friends, was killed.

“They (police) said while they were taking him (the suspect) to Abuja, the man tried to escape and he was shot dead,” he said in a video clip uploaded on Facebook on Saturday.

On Wednesday, Mr Gwamnishu uploaded another video clip on Facebook showing a body he said was that of Mr Ochekwo.

Some staff members of his human rights group, Behind Bars Initiative, confirmed that the body was that of the suspect.

He said they travelled to Benue State where the suspect’s body was deposited in a morgue to confirm that he was indeed dead.

Discovery of body

Earlier on Tuesday, Mr Gwamnishu announced that he and the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the police from the Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB) discovered a dead body in a bush near the suspect’s residence.

“Yesterday (Monday), at about 10:00 p.m., we arrived Aba and in company of police officers from FIB-IRT Abuja, we went out for a search and discovered a decomposed body wrapped and dumped somewhere around ZeeRock Area Ogbor-Hill, Aba, Abia State,” he wrote, adding that they were yet to ascertain it was the body of any of the missing ladies.

Mr Gwamnishu added that some parts, such as the head, two hands and two legs, were missing from the discovered corpse.

He said a curtain used to wrap the discovered body was the same curtain seen in Mr Ochekwo’s residence where the missing ladies visited him.

Police must ‘Dig deeper’

Mr Gwamnishu said in another post on Wednesday that, given that the suspect has died, the Nigeria Police Force must now “dig deeper” into the case if they want to do justice.

The activist claimed the late Mr Ochekwo was a British-Nigerian citizen and had committed sexual assault in the UK before fleeing to Nigeria.

He also claimed a top politician gave Mr Ochekwo an invitation that enabled him to get into Nigeria and “continued committing crime”.

“I have documents to back up how Andrew (Ochekwo) entered Nigeria,” he said.

PREMIUM TIMES could not independently verify the claims.

Body to be tested

Mr Gwamnishu stressed that the two ladies were still missing as of Wednesday.

“Test will be carried out on the recovered decomposed body we found and the outcome will be made public,” he stated.

Police speak

When contacted on Wednesday, the police spokesperson in Abia State, Maureen Chinaka, confirmed the development to PREMIUM TIMES.

Mrs Chinaka, an assistant superintendent of police, however, said she would not comment on the matter because the case has since been transferred to the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

“We made an arrest on the case and we transferred it on the 21 of April to IRT of the force headquarters,” she said.

The Force spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, did not respond to calls and a text message seeking his comments.

Mr Adejobi on Wednesday, however, said on X that some facts about the case have been distorted. “The police will address the media on this matter asap when the IGP receives a comprehensive report. Many of them are just speculating,” he added.

