Dataphyte Foundation, a not-for-profit social impact organisation providing data access and insights, and resourcing the data ecosystem, has launched a state-of-the-art Innovation Hub and a theatre to honour the legacy of Dapo Olorunyomi, the Publisher of Premium Times and Chief Executive Officer of the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID).

At the colourful event on Wednesday, the founder of Dataphyte, Joshua Olufemi, said the Innovation Hub aims to empower emerging media entrepreneurs, social innovators, and development practitioners to drive social impact and sustainable development.

Dataphyte, the parent company of the Foundation, was launched in 2019 to provide the accountability and policy sectors with cleaner, analysed, easily accessible and usable data to drive democracy and development in Nigeria.

The organisation also has a mission to serve as a beacon of innovation and integrity, leading the charge in using data to tackle some of the most pressing challenges of our time.

With the invention of the hub in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, the Dataphyte Foundation will work to advance data access, storytelling, innovation, policy insights, and resourcing through training and technology.

The Dapo Olorunyomi theatre was launched to celebrate the achievements of Mr Olorunyomi who has dedicated his life to holding powerholders to account and advocating for press freedom in Nigeria and Africa.

But the theatre will also serve as an institute of idea generation for journalists and researchers interested in data for socio-economic development and corporate sector growth in Africa.

In his remarks, Mr Olorunyomi appreciated the foundation for the recognition and the work they do to advance democracy in Nigeria. He noted that journalism is an epicentre of the democratic project and that is why where democracies fail, it is evident that journalism has failed in that society too.

“And that is what I think is wrong with our country too. If we are ever going to build a democratic Nigeria, it has to be that the journalism that serves the country is good.

“This is important because journalism is the only institution that plays the critical function of holding the power structure of our country accountable. That is well documented and in a very timid way, Section 22 of the Nigerian constitution makes it clear too. That, for me, is the legal basis of journalism in Nigeria,” Mr Olorunyomi said.

Earlier in his goodwill message, Kole Shettima, the Country Director of the MacArthur Foundation, said he expects the hub to serve as a centre for developing young journalists and talents in the country.

He appreciated the “innovation, knowledge and creativity” of the Dataphyte Foundation for conceiving such ideas at a time when technology is revolutionising the media ecosystem.

In his remarks, the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Kashere, Umaru Pate, congratulated the Dataphyte Foundation on reaching this milestone. He appreciated the organisation for collaborating with universities to build the next generation of journalists in Nigeria and Africa.

“While the world has transitioned from analogue to digital, a lot of our lecturers are still left behind and that is why we need organisations like Dataphyte to train our students and empower them with the necessary digital skills.”

In her message, Yop Rwang-Pam, the chair of Dataphyte’s Foundation board said the board is deeply inspired by the vision of Dataphyte, which aims to harness data for social good. The Dataphyte Foundation Innovation hub represents a bold and fearless step towards a future where data empowers progress and innovation across the continent, she said.

“As we embark on this journey, we invite you all to join us in supporting this vision, nurturing our young talents, and embracing the innovations that arise from our collective challenges. Together, we can build a brighter, more informed, and more equitable future.”

Musikilu Mojeed, the Editor-in-Chief of Premium Times, also lauded the Dataphyte Foundation for honouring Mr Olorunyomi and for its continued commitment to data journalism.

“People like Mr Olorunyomi, very unassuming, rarely get this recognition,” Mr Mojeed said. “ It’s very easy not to honour him but it’s important that people like him are honoured because he lives a life of sacrifice. He does things because he wants to add value to the advancement of society and humanity.”

One of the cornerstones of Dataphyte’s mission, according to the board, is to create a dynamic hub for young people. In today’s rapidly evolving world, it is crucial to empower our youth with the tools and knowledge they need to navigate and shape the future, Ms Rwang-Pam said.

“By providing a platform where young minds can converge, collaborate, and innovate, Dataphyte is investing in the leaders of tomorrow,” she said. “ This hub will not only foster creativity and entrepreneurship but also cultivate a sense of responsibility and civic engagement among our youth. It is through their energy, ideas, and passion that we can drive meaningful change.”

