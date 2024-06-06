The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate all “illegal” land allocations done in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the absence of a substantive minister of the FCT.

The probe will cover allocations done between 29 May, 2023 and 21 August, 2023 when the Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike, assumed office.

This resolution was the outcome of a motion moved by Jonathan Gaza (SDP, Lagos) on Thursday during plenary.

Vacuum in FCT

Former Minister Mohammed Bello exited office on 29 May, 2023 while his successor, Mr Wike assumed office on 21 August.

Mr Wike, some months ago, alleged that over 500 hectares of land were illegally allocated within that transition period.

“It’s very embarrassing that the former minister left on 29th May. In June, a Director of Land signed 500 hectares of land to an individual,” the minister said in March while defending the budget of his ministry before the House Committee on FCT.

He added, “The individual, of course, goes to this court and gets judgment; the individual goes here and gets judgment; for me, such judgment will not stand. I’m going to demolish the plaza first if you tell our lawyer.

“There are certain things we cannot accept. So, whoever is involved, it doesn’t matter who is involved; the Director of Land cannot act as minister; it cannot work.”

The Motion

Moving the motion, Mr Gaza said lands were fraudulently allocated during the transition period despite laws forbidding such.

He explained that by virtue of Section 297 of the Constitution, the ownership of all lands in the FCT, Abuja, is vested in the government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“In the period 29th May 2023 to 21st August 2023, several title documents on land in the FCT were issued to some real estate developers in a highly suspicious manner,” Mr Gaza said.

Following the presentation of the motion, the House resolved to investigate all allocations of land in the name of the Minister of FCT given within the period of 29 May to 21 August, 2023 when the office was vacant.

The House also ordered that all such lands which are subject to litigation or multiple allocations should be identified and their allocation withdrawn by the minister pending the resolution of the matter.

The motion was subsequently adopted without debate when it was put to vote by the Deputy Speaker, Ben Kalu, who presided over the session.

The deputy speaker directed the committee to report to the House within four weeks.

